Hyderabad Congress MP candidate calls for equal development focus

Hyderabad: Hyderabad should be treated like any other constituency that needs new projects and funding for development, said Hyderabad Congress MP candidate Sameer Waliullah.



Campaigning in the Charminar area, Waliullah said: "Asaduddin Owaisi's political stature has grown to the point where it has overshadowed the needs and aspirations of the people of Hyderabad. He rarely speaks about the lack of development. The residents are forced to live in a suffocated manner, unable to voice their demands or raise their grievances. This must change."



He attended the Friday prayers at Macca Masjid and interacted with residents, vendors, and other community members.



Later, he participated in a roadshow, starting from Moosabowli crossroads covering several localities. Senior Congress leaders including P. Vijaya Reddy, Ali Masqati, Mujeebullah Shareef and others participated.



Speaking to the media, Waliullah accused the AIMIM of using voters as a stepping stone to political success without addressing their needs. He said the AIMIM and the BJP have polarised the community, which was leading to the labelling of localities as Hindu-dominated or Muslim-dominated, while the real issue of widespread poverty and unemployment are unattended to.





