Top
Home » News

Hyderabad: Colony Associations Take up Drives to Boost Voter Turnout

News
DC Correspondent
12 May 2024 12:40 PM GMT
Residents' welfare associations collaborate under Uferwas to boost voter participation, introducing innovative strategies for engagement
Hyderabad: Colony Associations Take up Drives to Boost Voter Turnout
x
Uferwas also started a challenge, where it asked people to post their picture after casting their vote in the colony groups, encouraging residents to vote. (Image: DC)
Hyderabad: Residents and colony welfare associations are bringing initiatives to improve voter turnout for the parliamentary elections.
The Methodist Colony Welfare Association, Umanagar Residents Welfare Association and Greenlands Residents Welfare Association, associated with the United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (Uferwas) have placed booth lists at a bank and at a local provision store to enable residents to check their voter details.

Uferwas also started a challenge, where it asked people to post their picture after casting their vote in the colony groups, encouraging residents to vote.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Hyderabad voters colony welfare associations Lok Sabha Elections 2024 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick