Hyderabad: Colony Associations Take up Drives to Boost Voter Turnout

Hyderabad: Residents and colony welfare associations are bringing initiatives to improve voter turnout for the parliamentary elections.

The Methodist Colony Welfare Association, Umanagar Residents Welfare Association and Greenlands Residents Welfare Association, associated with the United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (Uferwas) have placed booth lists at a bank and at a local provision store to enable residents to check their voter details.



Uferwas also started a challenge, where it asked people to post their picture after casting their vote in the colony groups, encouraging residents to vote.







