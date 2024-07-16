Hyderabad Collectorate, GHMC Offices Host Prajavani Programme

Hyderabad: The Prajavani programme was held at the Hyderabad collectorate, GHMC Head office and the six zonal offices of the corporation on Monday.

While 150 complaints were received by the Hyderabad collectorate, at the GHMC Head office eight requests were received through phone-in programme, and 64 were reported physically. At the six GHMC zonal offices 102 applications were received.



Complaints pertained to the housing department, pensions and other issues, said Hyderabad Collectorate in a press release. At the GHMC, the complaints pertained to illegal constructions, sanitation, stormwater drains overflowing etc.





