Hyderabad: Children approach police, seek protection from strays

Hyderabad: Children from several colonies in Kompally on Sunday approached the Pet Basheerbagh police seeking protection from stray dogs that have been wreaking havoc in their neighborhoods.

Holding placards that read ‘Save us from dog attacks’, ‘We want to go to school safely’ and ‘Help us’, the children sought immediate remedial measures.

“The stray dogs are making it unsafe for us. We want protection from them. They bit me and my mother,” said a six-year-old from Qudbullapur.

“We are so scared that we can't play outside or go to school. Please do something,” appealed an eight-year-old.

Seeing the presence of many children at the police station, many people cried foul of the lethargic officials and their laidback approach in this regard.

Despite repeated appeals to municipal officials, they have not taken any preventive measures, said Gopal Rao, a parent.

They filed a complaint at the police station, urging action against the negligence of the Kompally municipal commissioner and chairman.

Inspector K. Vijay Vardhan told Deccan Chronicle: " group of 30 children approached us with a complaint. They mentioned that they were scared of going to schools and tuitions. We have promised to do the needful and also appealed to the concerned GHMC officials about the same.”