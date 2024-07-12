Hyderabad Approves Key Transfer Applications Under GO 317

Hyderabad: The Cabinet subcommittee on GO 317, chaired by minister Damodar C. Rajanarasimha, on Thursday, approved applications for transfer filed by spouses, medical personnel, those seeking mutual transfers, and spouses of Central government employees.



The sub-committee directed the general administration department (GAD) to forward these applications to the respective department heads for further action. Additionally, the subcommittee decided that other applications should be first sent to the relevant departments for review before being submitted to it.



Sub-committee members and ministers Duddilla Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar were present at the meeting along with secretary (political) M. Raghunandan Rao.



GO 317, pertaining to transfers, was released in 2021 and aimed to allot employees to zones after the districts were reorganised. It has drawn widespread criticism and opposition from government employees.



