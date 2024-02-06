Hyderabad: Applications invited for visa assistant posts in US Consulate

Hyderabad: The US Consulate in Hyderabad invited applications for filling seven non-immigrant visa assistant posts.

Individuals completing high school are eligible to apply for the post. In addition to the educational qualification, candidates must also meet other eligibility criteria.

The candidates must also possess English language skills at level III (speak/read/write) and level III in Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, or Oriya (speak/read/write).

Additionally, candidates should also have Intermediate knowledge of Microsoft Word and Outlook, basic proficiency in Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint,

a solid understanding of local governmental organizations, immigrant law and practices, and cultural and social practices.

Those applying for the post are required to undergo medical and security tests.

The selected candidates will receive an annual salary of Rs 7,35,015 and should work 40 hours per week.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these positions online. For more details, candidates can log on to the official website of the US Consulate in Hyderabad.