Hyd witnesses surge in water supply through tankers

Hyderabad: The rising temperature is bringing woes to Hyderabadis. Residents in Hyderabad are witnessing a rise in the supply of water through tankers. With the summer season underway and sweltering heat drying out water sources, the number of tankers supplying water to the residents has increased to 816 on April 22 from 613 by March 31.

The number of filling stations have also risen to 86 from 70 in March. Within just 22 days, the number of filling points has gone up to 151 from 108 by March 31, 2024.

The day-to-day booking points have risen to 6, 064 from 4,945 on March 31. The daily deliveries of water tankers have also seen a sharp rise to 8,390 from 6,795.

However, the number of supply trips has witnessed a slight decline from 1,68,996 in March to 1,67,134 by April 22, 2024.

These figures make it clear that supply of water through tankers is increasing by the day this summer.