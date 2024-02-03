Husband tonsures wife suspecting fidelity

KAKINADA: The incident of a husband tonsuring his wife suspecting her fidelity came to light at Pedakondepudi village in Seethanagaram mandal of East Godavari district on Friday.

According to Seethanagaram station house officer T. Ramakrishna, Karri Abhiram and Shaik Asha fell in love and got married while working as junior cine artists in Hyderabad. Later, disputes started between the two with Abhiram suspected her fidelity.

The matter went up to village elders but could not be solved. Later, Asha filed a case of dowry harassment against her husband in Seethanagaram police station and left for Hyderabad.

Recently, however, she returned, asking him to live with her. Abhiram told her that she should not indulge in extra marital affairs.

On Friday, a dispute arose between Abhiram and Asha. In a fit of fury, Abhiram tonsured Asha and later carried her hair displaying them to others.

SHO Ramakrishna said Abhiram has been arrested and remanded. A case has been registered against him under sections 324 (using dangerous weapon), 354 (outraging woman’s modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 342 (wrongful confinement).