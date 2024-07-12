Homeless occupy Metro medians

Hyderabad: The medians under the Hyderabad Metro stations have become temporary homes for many homeless people. Dozens of people are living on the narrow strips of land which used to be full of plants and bushes, creating several issues for commuters and pedestrians.

Near the Gandhi Hospital, a person said that a few of them were either patients or those who had come to attend on them. Many, however, gather there for the food that is donated at the hospital. A similar scene is seen at Narayanguda.





The medians are not designed for habitation, but the homeless have plucked out plants and bushes and set up temporary living tents and cots. They have also been littering the surroundings, adding to the city's already severe cleanliness problems. Trash onto the road not only creates a cleanliness issue, but also causes a hazard to drivers.

The presence of these makeshift homes has led to an increase in street nuisance and altercations among them.

Rohini, a resident in an apartment in Bhoiguda, said “We regularly hear their disputes and fights in the middle of the night. They shout, scream and fight in the middle of the road, which is not only disturbing us, but is also a problem for vehicles.” Locals urged officials to take action on the situation, and relocate them to shelters.