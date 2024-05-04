Home Voting for 1,052 individuals NTR District

Top
4 May 2024 4:53 AM GMT
More than 23,000 voters, alongside officers and staff involved in election duties, will exercise their right to vote through postal ballots
Election officials sort postal ballots ahead of Tuesdays general election at the Deputy Commissioners office in Samdrup Jongkhar, Bhutan. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Additionally, 2,641 election officials and staff from other districts have also applied for postal ballots. — Representational Image/PTI

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District collector Dilli Rao announced the commencement of postal ballot voting in NTR District, for three-days from May 3. He said more than 23,000 voters, alongside officers and staff involved in election duties, will exercise their right to vote through postal ballots. Additionally, 2,641 election officials and staff from other districts have also applied for postal ballots.

Dilli Rao emphasized the process includes the use of postal ballots at training centers on May 4th and 6th for Presiding Officers (POs) and Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs), while other officers and staff will have the opportunity to vote on May 4, 5, and 6.

