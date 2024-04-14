HMWS&SB Initiates Action Against Linemen for Reducing Water Supply

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has suspended two linemen and issued show cause notice to another five for deliberately reducing supply of drinking water in their respective jurisdictions.



Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, board officials ruled out conspiracy bids by city MLAs and corporators to defame the state government.



"As of now, we were only able to establish that the linemen, who have been suspended and served with notices, have decreased supply to a few areas of their own accord,” said a HMW&SB official.

He said that presently they were unable to find any evidence of deliberate attempts by local MLAs or leaders directing the linemen to reduce the supply.



The amount of water released to a particular area and the duration of water supplied is handled by the lineman.

Presently, over half of the linemen with the board are outsourced employees, who work closely with corporators, local leaders, MLAs and their cadre.



Recently, MA&UD principal secretary had warned linemen of stringent action if there is any deliberate attempt to halt the water supply.



As per HMWS&SB records, presently the drawls and supply to Hyderabad and its peripheries are 2,602.29 MLD.

Board general managers recently did a survey and found out that the groundwater levels had depleted in the western part of the city, following which supply through water takers has increased.





