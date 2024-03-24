Top
Home » News

HMDA Invites Farmers for Land Pooling Scheme

News
DC Correspondent
24 March 2024 4:06 PM GMT
HMDA Invites Farmers for Land Pooling Scheme
x
HMDA has invited expression of interest (EoI) from farmers, pattedars, owners of private land parcels to participate in the 'land pooling scheme' to ensure planned development. (Image:DC)

Hyderabad: The HMDA has invited expression of interest (EoI) from farmers, pattedars, owners of private land parcels to participate in the 'land pooling scheme' to ensure planned development. HMDA land pooling is participatory and taken up with the consent of the private landowners. There is no acquisition involved. The participating landowners do not have to pay fees and charges or for civic infrastructure. Farmers can then sell the developed plots without having to pay conversion charges.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
HMDA land pooling scheme HMDA land pooling scheme Hyderabad news 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X