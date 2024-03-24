HMDA Invites Farmers for Land Pooling Scheme

Hyderabad: The HMDA has invited expression of interest (EoI) from farmers, pattedars, owners of private land parcels to participate in the 'land pooling scheme' to ensure planned development. HMDA land pooling is participatory and taken up with the consent of the private landowners. There is no acquisition involved. The participating landowners do not have to pay fees and charges or for civic infrastructure. Farmers can then sell the developed plots without having to pay conversion charges.



