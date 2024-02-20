Hit those speaking about BJP-BRS alliance with footwear: Bandi

Hyderabad: BJP MP Bandi Sanjay hit back at all those hinting on BJP-BRS alliance. He asked the public to hit all the political leaders who speak of BJP-BRS alliance with their footwear.

“The BJP did not have any alliance with the BRS when it was in power. Why will it have any connection with a sinking ship?”

Addressing a public meeting, Bandi recalled that the BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao had gone to Delhi and it was assumed that he would do something big to expand the base of the party.

KCR wanted to play a prominent role in the national politics. “Ask him to go to Pakistan too and play an important role in that country too,” he ridiculed.

KCR is completely immersed in corruption. He would go to Delhi only to prostrate before the Central leaders to get him out of the muddle but who would give him appointment in the national capital, he asked.

Bandi said that KCR is known for his deceiving politics and hence, the BJP will never join hands with his party. “If we say that the BJP will have an alliance with the BRS, our own functionaries will hit us,” he said.

Further, he said that the BRS itself was creating rumours over its alliance with the BJP to save its legislators from shifting their loyalty to the BJP. Ahead of the general elections, now the BRS is involved in deceiving its own MPs saying there is an alliance with the BJP. The legislators are being asked to blatantly lie over the BJP-BRS alliance,” Bandi said.