Jukkal: Breaking new ground, the ancient Kowlas Fort in Jukkal witnessed its first Republic Day celebrations in independent India, marking a monumental occasion. Congress MLA Thota Laxmi Kantha Rao emphasized, "Hoisting the national flag at Kowlas Fort sends a resounding message of commitment to protecting and cherishing its historical significance." The newly elected MLA vowed to end the neglect that plagued this historic fort.

During a recent visit, Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao affirmed comprehensive proposals for the fort's revival, signaling a pivotal moment in its preservation. Senior advocate Anoop Kumar Singh, great-grandson of Raja Gopal Singh Gaur, who ruled the fort until 1947, expressed gratitude, stating, "This was the first time a minister visited the fort after the formation of Telangana," acknowledging the MLA's efforts in reviving this cultural gem.

Constructed in the 9th Century AD by the Rashtrakutas, Kowlas Fort stands as a testament to history's ebb and flow, witnessing the reigns of various dynasties, including the Kakatiyas, Bahamanis, Qutb Shahis, Naikwaries, Mughals, Marathas, and Asaf Jahis. Its strategic positioning at an altitude of about 1100 ft, coupled with a natural moat, reflects the brilliance of its builders. Positioned at the crossroads of Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana, the fort embodies a rich historical cross-section.

Local authorities meticulously orchestrated the fort's arrangements for the celebration. School children from Jukkal added a poignant touch by carrying a 1000 ft tricolor flag near the fort, emphasizing unity and patriotism.

Despite a tourism project proposal in 2016, the fort remained neglected.

In his speech, MLA Laxmi Kantha Rao affirmed, "Our Congress government is committed to implementing the 6 poll promises, ensuring that development reaches every corner of our constituency."

The Republic Day celebrations at Kowlas Fort not only marked a historic moment but also served as a beacon of hope for the fort's revival and the region's progress.







