Hiring Grows 9 pc in April

Chennai: Overall hiring activity witnessed a 9 per cent both yearly and sequentially in April, according to foundit.

Production and manufacturing sectors, especially industries like automobile, chemical, pharmaceutical, and food processing, witnessed a remarkable 31 per cent year-on-year surge in hiring. Rising temperatures saw a remarkable 27 per cent growth in hiring in the home appliances industry, according to foundit.

The healthcare industry also has shown a revival from the pandemic, witnessing a 10 per cent year-on-year increase and a 6 per cent monthly increase in hiring. As the hospitality sector is gearing up to receive tourists, jobs in these industries saw a 23 per cent year-on-year increase in online hiring activity. Meanwhile, sectors such as agro-based industries, shipping/marine, FMCG and printing/packaging saw a yearly downward trend in hiring.

Among cities, Jaipur led the growth with a whopping 24 per cent yearly increase in hiring, followed by Kolkata with a 23 per cent increase.

In recent times, start-ups have played a major role in increasing employment opportunities for the youth, with a 14 per cent growth in the total number of jobs provided by them. The startup ecosystem saw a 37 per cent increase in the number of new companies. Start-ups are looking for freshers to fill up more than 53 per cent of new job vacancies.





In terms of the top job roles, sales position vacancies are up from 9 per cent in April 2023 to 23 per cent in April 2024. Product-related job roles moved up from 8 per cent in April 2023 to 9 per cent in April 2024. Job roles that have shown a decline in demand include IT, Consulting, and Marketing.

“Start-ups are increasingly leaning towards recruiting fresh talent, with over half of their job postings targeted at newcomers. In this market, young professionals should differentiate themselves by picking up relevant skills and not solely rely on their professional degrees,” Sekhar Garisa, CEO, foundit said.