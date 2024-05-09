Himant Biswa Sarma takes a jibe at Odisha Chief Minister, says Naveen Patnaik is an ‘okay,’ ‘okay’ CM

Bhubaneswar: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday took broadsides at his Odisha counterpart and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik saying, “He speaks nothing when approached with grievances and public issues. He responds in a strange way by saying ‘okay,’ ‘okay.’

“Responding to people’s grievances by saying ‘okay,’ ‘okay’ is not the appropriate way. They have given you a mandate to serve you with right earnest. They must be properly heard and their grievances must be addressed to,” said the Assam CM while addressing poll rallies at Mathili in Malkangiri and Khallikote in Ganjam districts.

Claiming that Naveen Patnaik had not done anything substantial for the people of Odisha, Sarma sarcastically said the CM only worked for the development of one man – V Karthikeyan Pandan.

V Karthikeyan Pandian is a Tamil Nadu-born IAS officer who served in Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Odisha, for over a decade before quitting his job to join the BJD. He is seen in political circles as the successor of CM Naveen Patnaik.

Taking a dig at the Odisha government over the rising unemployment in the state, Sarma said that employment will be provided to as many as three lakh youths in the state if the BJP is voted to power. “Youths are unable to get jobs in Odisha and exam question papers are also getting leaked. If BJP forms government in the state, we will give jobs to three lakh youths on the basis of merit,” he added.

The Assam CM further said that women in Odisha will get a cash voucher of Rs 50,000 which they can withdraw in two years — Rs 25,000 per year. He also assured that the BJP government will purchase paddy from the farmers at Rs 3,100 per quintal.

“We will provide a cash voucher of Rs 50,000 to the women and they can withdraw Rs 25,000 each from the amount per year. Free rice is being given by PM Modi. What does CM Naveen give to the people of Odisha? He (Naveen Patnaik) gives whatever he has to give only to Pandian,” Sarma said.

The Assam CM exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form government both in Odisha and at the Centre.

Biswa Sarma assured the people of Malkangiri that Bengali teachers will be appointed across the district. “I came to know that a large number of tribal and Bengali people live in this district. Once the BJP government is formed in Odisha, Bengali teachers will be made available wherever Bengali people are there. And it has to be done because as per the new education policy, Bengali people and also tribal people have the right to get education till Class V in their own language,” said Sarma.