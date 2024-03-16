High heat keeping people indoors in Adilabad region

ADILABAD: The Adilabad region has been experiencing ‘highest’ temperatures for the last three days, touching 41 degrees Celsius much before the onset of summer.

People mostly stay indoors in the afternoon and main roads wear a deserted look. People in both urban and rural areas are experiencing the highest temperatures, unlike last year. Public activities are limited to the morning and late evening hours.

The highest temperatures were recorded in Nirmal, Adilabad and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts, at 41 degrees C.

Nirmal witnessed 40.9 degrees C, Komaram Bheem 40.5 and Adilabad witnessed 40.2 degrees on March 14. An alert is sounded that temperatures could rise between 40- 45 degrees C, a harmful level. The temperatures normally peak in May.

Farmers are worried that the high temperatures will have an adverse impact on paddy and other standing crops, which might dry up.

Many tanks, streams and rivulets have dried up in the villages in the region this season due to the intense heat.

Adivasi leader Purka Bapurao of Indravelli said many natural water bodies have dried up and some of them are on the verge of drying up in the villages in Indravelli and Utnoor areas. The people are facing drinking water problems and the authorities were urged to take special steps for supply of drinking water to the villagers.

Even MGNREGS members, taking precautions and trying to avoid high temperatures, are going to the fields early in the morning and returning after a few hours.

Incidents of some MGNREGS workers and other labourers having fainted while at work in some areas have been reported.