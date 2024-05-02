Heatwave Impact: Concerns Grow Over Student Performance

Hyderabad: Students and parents are expressing concern over the adverse effect of the heat on their academic performance and well-being. Many degree students are completing their final examinations, while others are preparing for the supplementary exams due next month as well as medical and engineering entrance tests.

Rohit Kumar, who is taking classes for NEET, said: "The classrooms are like ovens, and it's hard to focus or retain anything we learn. " His peers agreed, finding the heat not only physically draining but also mentally taxing.

Parents voiced concerns over the lack of infrastructure to cope with the intense weather. Manasa V, a parent of two degree college students, said: "Our children are facing critical exams, and all we ask for is a conducive learning environment. The schools must do more to ensure that our kids aren't learning in sweltering conditions."

Dr Venkat Basani P., consultant general physician, said that prolonged exposure to high temperatures can significantly diminish cognitive function. Educational institutions, particularly those holding high-stakes exams, are being urged to implement measures such as air-conditioned rooms or rescheduled exam timings to mitigate heat-related disruptions.

Meanwhile, the IMD on Thursday issued an 'orange' heatwave warning for five days in many districts including Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, and Karimnagar. The highest maximum temperature of 46.6°C was recorded at Ibrahimpet (Nalgonda), way above the average daytime temperature of 43.4°C, according to the TS Development Planning Society. Nacharam in the city recorded 43.6°C against the normal average of 40.0°C.

With thunderstorms predicted only by May 6, the immediate future looks challenging.