Heat Wave to Resume from April 15

Visakhapatnam: After a brief lull, the heat wave is likely to revive from April 15. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted a fresh spell of heat wave conditions over isolated parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh (CAP) and Yanam for three days, beginning from Monday (April 15). Maximum temperature in parts of the CAP is expected to be over 42 degrees Celsius.

The Rayalaseema region in the state will experience hot, humid and uncomfortable weather during the same period.

On Saturday (April 13), the highest maximum temperature of 40.4 degree Celsius was recorded at Anantapur and Nandyal in Rayalaseema. The weathermen said rainfall occurred at one or two places over CAP and dry weather prevailed over Rayalaseema on Saturday.

The IMD predicted that heat wave conditions are most likely to prevail over Srikakulam, Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, ASR, Anakapalle, Kakinada and East Godavari districts from April 15 to 17.

Andhra Pradesh has seen this season’s first heat wave conditions on April 4 and it continued till April 7. There was some respite from April 8.