Heat Wave Sweeps Five Places

Visakhapatnam: Jangamaheswarapuram in Palnadu district and Rentachintala in Guntur district became hottest places in India registering a temperature of 46.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. This was 4.5 notches above the maximum normal temperature.

According to IMD report, the maximum temperature has breached 46 degree Celsius for the first time in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

The report said Tirupati recorded the second hottest in the state at 45.6°C (5.2 notches above normal), followed by Nandyal 45.4°C, Nandigama 44.6°C, Kurnool 44.5°C, Kadapa 44.2°C, Anantapur 43.4°C, Amaravati 43.2°C, Kavali 43.1°C and Tuni 41.4°C. The minimum temperature also hovered around 28 degrees in many parts of the state intensifying the heat conditions.

Lowest temperatures of 34.4 degrees Celsius and 34.9 Degrees Celsius were recorded in Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam district and Visakhapatnam.

The weathermen said Tirupati, Jangamaheswarapuram, Kavali, Tuni, Nandyal and Argoyavaram experienced heat wave conditions on Wednesday while the remaining parts of the state experienced hot and humid weather conditions. Severe heat waves will sweep across Rayalaseema till May 5 while the remaining parts of the state will experience heat wave conditions till May 5.

Referring to the current extreme heat wave conditions in the state, IMD Amaravathi scientist Dr S Karuna Sagar attributed that the extreme heat to a combination of weather patterns which include lack of low pressure in April and anticyclonic flow. The absence of sea breeze entering eastern and peninsular India due to anticyclonic flow is the major reason for the heat wave conditions, he added.

Tuni town in Kakinada district in Andhra Pradesh had recorded the highest temperature of 46.4°C on June 17, 2023 and Vijayawada recorded the highest temperature of 46°C on May 22, 2020 as per the IMD data between 2018 and 2024 (April).