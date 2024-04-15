Heat Takes Toll on Traffic Police Amid Staff Shortage

Hyderabad: The simmering heat is posing a major challenge for traffic police who are out on the roads for the hottest part of the day, amid thick smoke emitted by lakhs of passing vehicles. Not everyone has access to shelter. Many traffic police personnel also have to walk long distances to places where traffic has jammed, and help push stranded vehicles.

Senior officers are struggling with staff shortage at traffic signals as many personnel are falling sick due to the high temperatures.

Constable P. Rajwswari explained: "The heat is unbearable. Even with protective gear and hydration breaks, standing under the scorching sun drains our energy and leads to heat-related illnesses."

Another constable said, "We try our best to manage the traffic flow and assist commuters, but the extreme heat makes it tough. Many of my colleagues have fallen sick due to heatstroke and dehydration."

Appropriate measures are being taken to ensure the well-being of our traffic patrolling personnel, said a senior officer. They include 500ml of buttermilk, glucose supplements, sunglasses and shoes. Medical units have been deployed at vantage positions to provide immediate medical assistance, said Hyderabad traffic DCP-1 L. Subba Rayudu.

“If anyone falls sick while on duty, our traffic patrols will be in place to monitor the traffic flow. Our personnel are encouraged to use shades and take periodic rests," he said.

The absence of sufficient staff at traffic signals has resulted in longer waiting times for commuters and increased traffic congestion, adding to the frustrations, particularly in places like Charminar, Karkhana, Gachibowli and Begumpet, among others.

“We assess the traffic from the CCTV cameras that are positioned at major intersections and busy roadways. We respond promptly if there are any incidents,” said DCP Rayudu.