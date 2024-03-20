Top
Home » News

Health minister predicts historic win for YSRC in Guntur West

News
DC Correspondent
20 March 2024 7:57 AM GMT
Jagananna has demonstrated exceptional leadership, guiding the state towards growth and prosperity, she claimed
Health and Family Welfare Minister Vidadala Rajani (Twitter)
x
Rajini cautioned the public against the strategies of political adversaries, particularly TD chief Chandrababu Naidu. Accusing Naidu of employing deceptive tactics and offering hollow promises, she advised the voters to remain vigilant against such manoeuvres. — DC Image

Vijayawada: Health minister Vidadala Rajini has asserted that the elections in Guntur West constituency would mark a historic triumph for the YSRC.

Addressing a gathering of party leaders and workers in the 34th Division Ashoknagar in Guntur on Tuesday, Rajini exuded confidence in the party's prospects and said, "The people of Guntur West are resolved to etch a new chapter in history."

"Jagananna has demonstrated exceptional leadership, guiding the state towards growth and prosperity," she claimed.

Rajini cautioned the public against the strategies of political adversaries, particularly TD chief Chandrababu Naidu. Accusing Naidu of employing deceptive tactics and offering hollow promises, she advised the voters to remain vigilant against such manoeuvres.

Corporators Gopi Srinivas and Andugula Santosh, as also YSRC presidents and in-charges of respective divisions were present.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
vidadala rajani 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X