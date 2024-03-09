Health minister inaugurates two labs at NIMS Hospital

Hyderabad: Health minister Damodar Rajanarsinha on Friday said that the state government would give priority to the health and medical sector in providing facilities to patients as well as make the state a health destination by providing the required funds.

He was speaking after inaugurating a newly-constructed DSA Lab at the NIMS Hospital at a cost of Rs 12 crore and an advanced high-fidelity tech-enabled critical care simulation skill lab constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crore. The minister also gave job appointment letters to 39 associate professors and 300 staff nurses. He said the government was planning to improve the sector with a 20-year horizon.