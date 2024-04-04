Hyderabad: Justice K. Lakshman suspended the lookout circular (LOC) issued against Saheel, alias Mohammed Rahel Amir, son of former BRS legislator Shakil Amir, in connection with the FIR registered in Panjagutta police station on charges of attempted culpable homicide in a rash driving case in the then CM camp office at Begumpet on December 24, 2023. The judge was dealing with a petition filed by Saheel seeking to quash the LOC issued against him. The judge directed him to surrender before the investigating officer by April 19 and told the police not to take any coercive action against the petitioner till that date.

Saheel is accused no.1 in the hit and run case that occurred at 2.45 am on December 24. Saheel is absconding and is presently in Dubai.