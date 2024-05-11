Having erred with the morphed video, Revanth is now worried: Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Union home minister Amit Shah cautioned Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy that he had done a terrible thing by morphing his (Shah’s) speech about reservations at a public meeting in Siddipet to send a wrong message to the people of Telangana state.

Addressing a huge public meeting at Vikarabad town on Saturday, Amit Shah said “Revanth…galath jagah pe haath lagaye. Police jaanch kar rahe hai.. ab dar rahe ho” (Revanth you have placed your hands in a wrong place.. the police have started a probe and you are worried).



The minister said that the Congress has done wrong by taking away reservations of BCs, SCs and STs and diverting them to Muslims, which was against the spirit of the constitution. Reddy was sending a false message that if BJP gets 400 Lok Sabha seats, it would change the Constitution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been in power for the last 10 years with absolute majority but has he done anything against reservations, he asked the public, who replied with a `no’.



“Elect Konda Vishweshwar Reddy (BJP candidate from Chevella) to enable the NDA to get 400 seats and we will definitely remove reservations for Muslims and extend the same to BCs, SCs and STs,” Shah said.



He reminded Revanth Reddy that Modi had come to the Chief Minister’s rescue by relaxing the FRBM limit and gave Rs 9,000 crore assistance. Otherwise, the state was not in a position to pay salaries to government employees.

“Telangana state with surplus reserves had landed in a huge debt trap. They have not undertaken any major work for the welfare of Chevella people”, Shah said and added that the Congress had burdened the people with ‘RR Tax’ (Revanth and Rahul Tax) and filled the AICC treasury in Delhi with the money so swindled.

Stating that the Prime Minister was trying to curb all terror activities, he said that the Congress was always soft towards terrorism because of its appeasement politics. When he asked the gathering if the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya was wrong, the people responded with `Jai Sri Ram’ slogans. When Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra were invited for the Ram temple inauguration, they did not attend it as they were worried over their vote bank, Shah said. Saying that the Congress, AIMIM and BRS were all one and the same, he told the people that these parties can only be challenged by the BJP. He announced that the bullet train connecting Hyderabad with southern cities will have its first stop in Vikarabad town. He also said that the Madiga community would get justice and get their share of reservation among the SCs, without depriving the Mala community of its benefits.

Addressing a public meeting at Wanaparthy in support of Bharat Prasad Potheganti, who is contesting for the Nagarkurnool seat, Shah said that the UPA government in its 10-year rule had spent Rs 45,000 crore for the welfare of dalits, while Modi had in 10 years spent Rs 1,95,000 crore on their uplift.





