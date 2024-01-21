Haveri: BJP Stages Protest to Demand SIT Probe Into Hangal Gangrape

Haveri: Leader of the Opposition in the assembly R Ashoka, and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai spearheaded a protest, urging the state government to establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the Hangal gangrape incident.



During the rally, Bommai addressed the protestors, alleging the existence of what he called a "Jungle Raj" and a "Tughlaq Durbar" in the state.

He expressed concern about the delayed registration of the gangrape case, stating that it took four days for the authorities to initiate legal proceedings. He also accused the local police of attempting to cover up the incident.

Bommai reiterated his claim that the police tried to give money to the gangrape victim to cover up.

“The innocents have been arrested to show the numbers in the incident. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claims that the protection of minorities would be possible only by his party. Now, let him show it by protecting them,” Bommai said.

Claiming a collapse in the state's law and order machinery, Bommai questioned the Chief Minister's commitment, stating, “The CM said that he would not allow moral policing and also establish a special unit to check it. Where is that cell? The cell of Siddaramaiah has gone down. You failed to give protection to women, and how can you give protection to minorities?” he questioned.

Bommai asserted that the state's law and order machinery had collapsed and called for the establishment of an SIT to thoroughly investigate the gangrape incident.

Bommai declared that the BJP would persist in its efforts until the case was logically resolved.

Vowing to escalate the protest to the Taluk level, Bommai demanded the referral of the incident to an SIT.