Haryana Congress Seeks Governor's Time Amid BJP Government Turmoil

Chandigarh: The Congress sought time to meet Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya in the wake of three Independents withdrawing support to the BJP government. Earlier, JJP leader Dushyant Chautala wrote to Dattatreya saying that the Nayab Singh Saini government no longer commanded a majority and sought an immediate floor test. Since the Saini government secured its trust vote in March, and no vote of no-confidence motion can be brought in for six months.

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has been demanding the imposition of President’s Rule in the state as, according to him, the Saini government had lost its majority. This claim was strongly denied by both Mr Saini and the BJP.

Hooda said the Congress has 30 MLAs, but in a reference to some JJP MLAs indicating their support in recent days to the BJP, he raised doubts whether all 10 JJP MLAs were supporting with their party. “We are 30 MLAs… regarding the JJP, it would have been better had they paraded 10 MLAs before the Governor. There is no dispute about our MLAs. Some of their (JJP) MLAs are supporting someone else… let them go to the governor with their 10 MLAs,” he said.

After withdrawal of support by the three Independents, Hooda said the Saini government was in a minority. “On moral grounds, it should resign. President’s Rule should be imposed… we are demanding fresh elections in the state,” he said.

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said that the Congress has to think whether they will take a step to bring down the “minority” BJP government. Reacting to this, Hooda had said Wednesday: “They should write to the Governor (that the government is in a minority)”.

Insiders say that three MLAs belonging to the Dushyant Chautala-led JJP met former chief minister and BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar in Panipat. Speaking to the media in Sirsa, Khattar said: “The Opposition is doing vague calculations. During the floor test, if they can retain even 23 of their MLAs, it will be a big deal… I don't see any no-confidence motion being moved anytime soon, but if any such situation arises, we will have a floor test… Many JJP MLAs have given support to the BJP. This is what I'm saying, they need to think beyond what meets the eye...”

Insiders claim that any forward movement in Haryana will only take place after the results of the Lok Sabha elections are out on June 4.

The 90-member Haryana Assembly at present has an effective strength of 88, with Karnal and Rania Assembly seats being vacant. The BJP has 40 MLAs, the Congress 30 and the JJP 10 in the House. The INLD and Haryana Lokhit Party have one member each. There are a total of six Independent MLAs.