Harmony Foundation Urges End to War, Peace on Conscience Day

PUNE: Dr. Abraham Mathai, founder-chairman of the Harmony Foundation, a Mumbai-based NGO, shared a painful reflection on the UN International Day of Conscience regarding the ongoing war in West Asia, where countless innocent lives, including those of children, have been lost.

He remarked that as we mark this solemn occasion, our conscience is pierced by the heartbreaking reality of war in West Asia.

Speaking about the conscience of civil society, he highlighted that the world cannot remain silent when children are being killed in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Israel.

"The disturbing scenes of the plight of civilian populations in war zones are appalling, and civil society worldwide should initiate actions that contribute towards a kinder and more inclusive world", Dr Mathai, also former vice chaiman of MaharashtraStateMinorities Commission, said.

He said that civil society must awaken its collective conscience to demand an immediate ceasefire, protection of civilians, and accountability for war crimes.

Dr. Mathai said that the children of West Asia have nowhere to return to—their homes are destroyed, their families buried under rubble, and their childhoods erased by bombs.

"Civil society must rise as the living conscience of humanity. We cannot allow indifference to silence us", he said.

The International Day of Conscience calls us to reject violence, demand accountability, and insist that the dignity of every human life be safeguarded, Dr Mathai said.

"To honor conscience is to honor life itself. Building a culture of peace is

about more than just ending conflict—it is about creating a world where justice, love, and mutual care are the norm. When we act with love and are guided by our conscience, we lay the groundwork for a future where every individual is safe and secure, and where the vulnerable and marginalized are protected and heard."

Dr Mathai added that the UN International Day of Conscience calls upon every human being to uphold truth, non-violence, and compassion.

He urged NGOs, faith groups, academic institutions, and citizens worldwide to break their silence and become the support system that war orphans desperately need.

"This day is meant to awaken the moral responsibility of individuals, communities, and nations, urging us to act with integrity and empathy in the face of injustices such as war," Dr Mathai noted.

He said it is time for civil society to rally global opinion in line with the Geneva Conventions to confront and humanize those responsible for such atrocities.

The UN’s International Day of Conscience offers an ideal platform to unite globally and urge those in power to act with humanity and uphold human rights, Dr Mathai stressed.

He said that the conscience of civil society will be judged by history.

"If we do not act now to stop the slaughter of innocents, we will have failed the most basic test of our shared humanity. As the international community observes the International Day of Conscience on April 5, our thoughts and conscience should be with the affected civilian populations in the Middle East war zone, especially the children whose childhoods have been taken away," Dr Mathai said.

"How can we be at peace with ourselves and with each other when our conscience is not stirred by the future of a generation of children tormented and traumatized by war," he noted.