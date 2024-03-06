Harish says Revanth More Loyal to Modi Than to Congress

Hyderabad: Senior BRS party leader and former minister T. Harish Rao on Wednesday said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, “who cozied up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past two days, has not only betrayed the people of Telangana but also his own leader Rahul Gandhi.”

Harish Rao, during an informal chat with reporters at Telangana Bhavan, the BRS party headquarters, said Revanth Reddy’s bonhomie with Modi has proved that all those ‘white papers’ released by the Congress government were actually “love letters” to Modi on saffron coloured paper.

He said Revanth Reddy, by endorsing the Gujarat model which was strongly criticised by Rahul Gandhi, appeared to have made it clear where his loyalties lay. “The Chief Minister appears to desire this, and it appears as if he values Modi’s blessings more than those from Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.”

On the Kaleshwaram project issue, Harish Rao, who was the irrigation minister in BRS’ first term in power from 2014, said, “the NDSA has been given four months to submit its report. What is to be done till then? Why will it take so long? Does this mean there will be no water from the project in this year’s rainy season?” he asked.