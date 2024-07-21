Harish Rao urges irrigation min to bring Kaleshwaram project to use

Hyderabad: BRS Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao on Sunday asked irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy to focus on bringing the Kaleshwaram project to use, instead of making political comments.

He said, “NDSA had in its May 5 report recommended that scientific tests be done before the first week of July. The government is now claiming that owing to floods they are not able to hold them. This situation is due to the negligence of the NDSA and also the state government.”

Along with citing that there could be faults in planning, design, construction and maintenance to benefit the ruling party politically, the report said that the Medigadda incident could have happened owing to changes in the riverbed, Harish Rao said.

The NDSA had for two months steered clear of giving any suggestions as sought by the Telangana engineers. But the organization seems to be hell bent on working for the benefit of the central leadership akin to its other counterparts, he added.

He blamed the state government for wasting four months awaiting the NDSA report. The actions of the state government are aimed at mudslinging on the BRS instead of protecting the barrage and the onus for any damage to the structure will rest on the state government.