Happy 2025: PM Modi extends New Year greetings

New Delhi: As the world steps into 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his heartfelt wishes for a prosperous year ahead.



Taking to X, PM Modi emphasises the importance of new opportunities, personal growth, and collective well-being as the guiding principles for the year.



"Happy 2025! May this year bring everyone new opportunities, success, and endless joy. May everybody be blessed with wonderful health and prosperity," PM Modi said on X.

May this year bring everyone new opportunities, success and endless joy. May everybody be blessed with wonderful health and prosperity. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2025





Taking to X, the President wished for 2025 with joy, harmony, and prosperity for all and called for creating a brighter, more inclusive, and sustainable future for India as well as the world.



"Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year! May the year 2025 bring joy, harmony, and prosperity to all! On this occasion, let us renew our commitment to work together for creating a brighter, more inclusive, and sustainable future for India and the world," President Murmu said on X. Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu also extended her heartfelt greetings for the new year.Taking to X, the President wished for 2025 with joy, harmony, and prosperity for all and called for creating a brighter, more inclusive, and sustainable future for India as well as the world.

Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year! May the year 2025 bring joy, harmony and prosperity to all! On this occasion, let us renew our commitment to work together for creating a brighter, more inclusive and sustainable future for India and the world. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 1, 2025