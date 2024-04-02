Haj Pilgrims to Get More Facilities

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Haj Committee on Monday said that the Haj Committee of India has decided to improve facilities offered to Haj pilgrims during the Haj 2024.

The committee has revised the ratio of selection of Khadimul Hujjaj (Haj volunteers) from 1:300 to 1:200 during the Haj-2024 to look after the welfare of Haj pilgrims during their stay in Saudi Arabia. A total of eight Haj volunteers will be selected through a draw of lots (Qurrah) in the presence of Tafseer Iqbal, special secretary to government, Minorities Welfare Department on April 3, 2024.

The selection will happen in the presence of media and applicants. The volunteers will be selected from among the 119 applicants along with another four who will be on the waiting list.