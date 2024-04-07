GVMC Takes Steps to Address Drinking Water Crisis in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: To mitigate the drinking water supply crisis, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has initiated special measures for supplying an additional 1 million litres of water in the worst-affected areas of the city. The Vizag civic body ensures the water supply of 350 million litres to various parts of the city through water reservoirs and other resources such as 8,500 bore wells.



The GVMC supplies 1.30 million litres of drinking water that reaches out to people living in far flung areas of the city via tankers. It provides potable water to people, business establishments, and industries coming under the GVMC’s jurisdictions.

Emphasising on the importance of rainwater harvesting for storage of water, the civic body officials appealed to citizens to construct water recharge pits in their houses, business establishment and other institutions.



For plugging in leaks, interruptions in water supply through pipelines, bore wells or public taps, the citizens were told to contact the special cell at the GVMC TSR Complex, for immediate rectification or resolving their issues. The citizens can contact on phone numbers — 9154109610 and 0891-2746672 — for redressal of their grievances.





