GVMC chief pats lifeguards for saving boy from drowning

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) commissioner C.M. Saikanth Verma on Saturday commended the lifeguards and enforcement teams for their swift action in saving a boy from drowning and reuniting the missing children with their families during the Maha Shivaratri celebrations on the Yarada beach.

In a press release, the commissioner gave details of how a 12-year-old boy, Kumar, from Chipurupalli was rescued from drowning on the Yarada beach. Lifeguards K. Lovaraju, CH. Srinivas and K. Venkatesh, who were patrolling the area, promptly intervened and brought the boy to safety, he said. They administered first aid before handing him over to his family members.

The commissioner emphasised the strict security measures being implemented by GVMC across the Visakhapatnam coast to ensure the safety of pilgrims and vacationers thronging the beaches during festivals and other holidays.

The enforcement teams maintained a constant vigil and provided continuous assistance to those enjoying the sea bathing rituals. With the city witnessing a surge in tourist inflow, commissioner Verma urged visitors to exercise caution and avoid venturing too deep into the sea.