Gutsy Mother Foils Burglary Attempt by Two Intruders

Hyderabad: Her training in self-defence helped Amita Manhot, 46, retaliate and foil a burglary bid by two armed robbers, who had entered her house in Paigah Colony, Begumpet, at about 1.30 pm on Thursday, she told Deccan Chronicle on Friday. She and her daughter Bhavi beat back the armed burglars who fled the house.

The duo, identified as Susheel Kumar and Premchandra from Kanpur, entered the house of businessman Navratan Jain, 51, with their faces covered, one wearing a helmet and the other a mask. Jain was away at that time.

They pretended to be courier delivery agents and their domestic help opened the door. One of the accused brandished a firearm.

They demanded that Amita Manhot hand over of money and valuables.

Narrating the ordeal, Amita Manhot said, "One of the robbers had worked in our house as a cleaner in 2022. He came to the house pretending to be a courier executive. He took out his gun and pointed it at my head. In an instant, I pushed his hand away to defend myself. My training in self-defence techniques came in handy.”

His accomplice grabbed the domestic help and held a knife to her throat, she said.

The 16-year-old daughter, Bhavi Manhot, who had recently finished her Intermediate exams, was terrified even talking about the incident.

"I was asleep in my upstairs room when I heard strange noises and felt that something was wrong. I rushed downstairs and without any hesitation tried to help my mother,” she said. She was got slightly injured by the weapon wielded by the assailant.

They raised an alarm following which neighbours stepped in and restrained the duo. One of them escaped and was arrested by the Government Railway Police. The Begumpet police arrested the duo, Sushil Kumar and Premchandra, from Kanpur. They had recced the house earlier, sources said.

Navratan Jain told Deccan Chronicle: "I left the house early in the morning for a business meeting. I got a call about the incident in the afternoon. I was shocked and deeply worried about what might have happened to my family. My wife showed extraordinary valour and stood up for our family."

Meanwhile, DCP Rohini Priyadarshini commended the mother and daughter for their courage. She stressed the importance of learning karate and other self-defence techniques, which can help in unforeseen critical situations.