Guntur poll staff face action, show-cause notices issued to five

Vijayawada: Guntur city municipal commissioner and Guntur East constituency returning officer Kirti Chekuri has issued show-cause notices to five election staff related to election flying staff for showing negligence in discharging election-related duties. She clarified that officials and staff assigned election duties should be alert, and strict action would be taken if they were negligent in their duties. She further added that show-cause notices were issued to the flying squad team for delay in responding within the stipulated time to the complaints received in connection with the online election related to East constituency on Saturday.

The municipal commissioner said that flying squads had been appointed as per the orders of the district collector and the election officer to strictly implement the model code of conduct in the 2024 general elections. He said that three teams had been formed to be available 24 hours in Guntur East constituency, in which the shift of two teams had delayed solving the complaints received online within the specified time.

She stated that show-cause notices had been issued to P. Umadevi, M. Pramila, K. Mahesh, S. Srinivasa Rao, and V. Indira for negligence in the assigned election duties, asking for an explanation within 24 hours. The GMC Commissioner said that any kind of negligence in election duties would not be tolerated, and everyone should be disciplined and dedicated to their duties.