Guntur GGH Schedule for Cancer Patients

Vijayawada: Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) superintendent Dr. Kiran Kumar said their surgical oncology department will conduct surgeries on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Friday, while procedures will be on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The superintendent said new registrations in medical oncology department will be on Mondays and Thursdays, in radiation oncology department on Tuesday and Fridays and in surgical oncology department, registrations will be on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Head of department Dr. Polayya said operations will be conducted in radiotherapy and palliative care on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Dr. Polayya ordered that operation tables in the second operation theatre be repaired immediately.