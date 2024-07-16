Gulf migrant workers seek funds in state budget

Nizamabad: Gulf migrant workers and their families eagerly waited for the special funds in the upcoming State budget. During the BRS government, Gulf migrants were unable to get benefits.

However, Chief Minister A.Revanth Reddy had assured Gulf migrant workers of help. There are around 15 lakh persons working in Gulf countries as semi-skilled and skilled workers and they send money in different ways to their families in India, especially in Telangana.

Unemployment and drought conditions forced the youths to go to Gulf countries in search of livelihood. For the last four decades, youths from undivided Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Medak and other districts went to Gulf countries in large numbers.

A majority of them worked there while some others returned to their native places after working in Gulf countries. Mental stress, health issues, accidents and suicides claims the lives of Gulf migrant workers and their families pushed into distress.

In this context, bringing bodies to native places has become a difficult task. There are no proper guidelines to bring bodies of Gulf migrant workers to native places in Telangana state.

In a few cases with the donations of other Gulf migrant workers, bodies were brought to the native places.



