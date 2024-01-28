Gujarat Food Festival in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Guests in Hyderabad, which is listed as a creative city of gastronomy by UNESCO, relished authentic Gujarati dishes at Gujarat Tourism’s Gujarati Food Festival organised.

Organised at Hotel Marigold, the food festival took the guests on a journey through Gujarat’s rich culinary heritage and gave them a taste of original Gujarati cuisine. The venue was decorated with vibrant displays of Gujarati food culture, setting the stage for a gastronomic journey unlike any other.

Mr Krupakar Pavipati Asst Director Ministry of tourism, Mr Narendra principal sreesanti college of Hotel Management, Mr Srinivas Secretary TAAT, Mr Monin secretary SKAL, Mr Siraj UFTC chairman were among the esteemed guest list present during the food festival.

The food festival got underway with the serving of an array of traditional Gujarati snacks such as Mini Handvo, Patra, Khandvi, Dhokla, Khaman, Fulwadi, Batata Wada, and Methina Gota.

Next was the main course, which comprised an extensive spread, and showcased the culinary variety of Gujarat. The guests relished dishes such as Kobij no Sambharo, Sev Tameta nu Shak, Lasaniya Bataka, Ringan no Olo, Val, Mag ni Lachko Dal, Bhareli Dungali nu Shak, Gujarati Kadhi, Rajwadi Kadhi, Bhat, Fulka Roti, Bajri no Rotlo, Vagharelo Rotlo, Kachumbar, Papad, Masala Chhash, and Athanu, amid delightful conversations.

Guests were also treated to a delectable assortment of traditional Gujarati desserts such as Churma na Ladu, Lapsi, Anguri Basudi, Rajbhog Matho, Dudhi no Halvo, and Sukhdi. Each sweet indulgence encapsulated the essence of Gujarat's rich sweet traditions.

Captivating videos showcased the intricate preparation of each dish, adding an immersive touch to the vibrant occasion and taking the participants through a vivid journey of Gujarat’s culinary history.

The festival received heartfelt appreciation from the people of Varanasi, especially members of the Gujarati Samaj, as the traditional Gujarati flavours evoked a nostalgic connection back to their roots. The Gujarat Tourism’s Gujarati Food Festival offered a delightful opportunity to indulge in Gujarati dishes and left the participants deeply appreciative of the cultural and flavourful celebration.