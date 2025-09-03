GST: What's Cheaper, What's Expensive and What's Nil
There will be a 2-slab GST with 5 per cent and 18 per cent as the tax rates along with a 40 per cent special rate for sin goods.
Hyderabad: In a major push towards simplifying India’s indirect tax regime in GST 2.O, the Centre unveiled the sweeping next-gen GST reforms on Thursday, potentially ushering in a two-slab structure and a 40 per cent rate. The 56th GST Council meeting chaired by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, approved the rate rationalisation. There will be a 2-slab GST with 5 per cent and 18 per cent as the tax rates along with a 40 per cent special rate for sin goods. The new rates are set to take effect from the 22nd of September.
Reduction of 5% to 0%:
Ultra high temp milk
Chena/Paneer
Indian breads
Reduction from 12-18% to 5%:
Hair Oil
Toilet Soaps
Shampoo
Toothbrush
Bicycle
Table – Chairs
Namkeen
Pasta
Instant Noodle
Coffee
Corn Flakes
Butter
Ghee
12 specifies Bio Pesticides
Handicrafts
Marble
Grantine blocks
Several Drugs
Diagnostics Kits
Spectacles
Renewable Energy Devices – Windmills, Bio energy plants, PV Cells, Solar Heaters
Reduction from 28% to 18%:
AC
TVs (Over 32 inches)(All TVs at 18%)
Small cars
Motorcycles (Less than 350 CC)
Tractors
Forestry
Cement
Buses, Trucks
All auto parts
Three Wheelers
Reduction from 12% to NIL:
33 life-saving drugs
40% rate (Sin and Luxury Goods):
Pan Masala
Cigarette/tobacco
Aerated Water containing added sugar, carbonated beverages
Mid-size and large cards
Motorcycles (Over 350 CC)
Aircraft for personal use
Yacht for pleasure