GSN Scheme: Three journalists played pivotal role in death of a family

Hyderabad: Recent revelation of the case in which a man killed his three children and died by suicide, shed light on the pivotal involvement of journalists in the GSN money circulation scheme. According to the FIR, journalists Ramesh, Srinivas, and Suresh allegedly demanded money from the deceased Ravi, compelling him to pay large sums under duress. Their actions, coupled with pressure from other scheme participants, exacerbated Ravi's predicament, ultimately culminating in the tragic outcome.

On Sunday morning, following a quarrel, Srilatha left the house. Later, between 12:00am to 6:00 am that same Sunday, Ravi allegedly strangled his three sons, Saikiran aged 13, Mohit kumar 11, and Uday Kumar 6, to death.

Later, he died by suicide by hanging himself in a shed at his farm, one kilometre away from his house.

The incident was discovered when a neighbour found Ravi's body and immediately alerted the police. Upon investigation, the police found the bodies of Ravi's three children hanging in the room.

Mokila Inspector Veera Babu said that "Their alleged demands for money added to the pressure faced by Ravi, exacerbating the situation. As we delve deeper into the investigation, it is evident that the journalists have inadvertently played a significant role in this tragedy. We have registered a case and investigation is underway.”