Group-1 exam case adjourned in Andhra Pradesh High Court

28 March 2024 6:04 AM GMT
Group-1 exam case adjourned in Andhra Pradesh High Court
An interim order issued by a division bench protecting the positions of 167 Group-1 officers previously appointed through the exam will also remain in effect until April 18. — DC Image

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court adjourned the hearing on a plea filed by the APPSC challenging the single judge order that nullified the Group-1 Mains exam of the 2018 notification. The hearing is now scheduled for April 18.

An interim order issued by a division bench protecting the positions of 167 Group-1 officers previously appointed through the exam will also remain in effect until April 18.

The adjournment came after the government pleader requested additional time due to the unavailability of the advocate general.

