Grand Srirama Shobha Yatra in Rajamahendravaram

News
17 April 2024 6:59 PM GMT
Grand Srirama Shobha Yatra in Rajamahendravaram
Sri Ramanavami Celebrations at Lord Hanuman temple at RTC Cross roads . (Image S. Surender Reddy)

Kakinada: A large number of devotees took out a grand Sri Rama Shobha Yatra in Rajamahendravaram on occasion of the Srirama Navami festival on Wednesday.

They gathered under the banner of Srirama Utsava Samithi on bikes holding saffron flags. They then went in a procession through the city from Pushkara Ghat to A.V. Appa Rao Road via Aryapuram, Kambala Tank, Danavaiypeta, Old Somalamma Temple, RTC Complex Road, Syamala Centre and Godavari Bund.


BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari flagged off the bike rally. Telugu Desam Rajamahendravaram Urban candidate Adireddy Srinivas, Swamy Kamalananda Bharati and others participated in the event.


Speaking on the occasion, Kamalananda Bharati said Lord Srirama is an inspiration for the universe. He led his life with righteousness even though he faced many difficulties. He stressed on the importance of saving the Hindu Dharma during the present times.


Utsava Samithi chairman Karri Rama Reddy said they have been organising the Srirama Shobha Yatra for past two years. He said this year, Rama Navami is of great significance as Bala Rama’s idol has been set up in Ayodhya.


