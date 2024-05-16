Grad MLC Bypolls: Nod must before meets, rallies

Nalgonda: Superintendent of Police Chandana Deepthi on Thursday asked candidates of byelections to Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Legislative Council Constituency that they should adhere to the model code of conduct and obtain prior permission for meetings and rallies.



Candidates, in their speeches, should never provoke any section of people, she said, adding, they should not also conduct election campaigns at religious places such as temples, churches, and masjids.

The SP said people can complain to election authorities through the C-Vigil app, if they find any contesting candidates violating the model code of conduct.