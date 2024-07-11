Govinda’s rule has come in AP, says Bandi

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the Centre would seek a report from the Andhra Pradesh government on the smuggling of sandal logs from Seshachalam forests.

Sanjay Kumar was speaking to mediapersons in Tirumala after having darshan of Lord Venkateshwara on his birthday on Thursday. He said sandalwood smuggler Veerappan’s heirs have ruled the state in the past and amassed wealth and reached a stage to give loans to the governments. Atheists and members of other religions were accommodated in the TTD and they spoilt the hill temple’s sanctity, he said.



The rule of another religion which wishes to reduce Seven Hills to two hills, has gone and Govinda’s rule has come, he said.



