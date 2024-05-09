Governor screens CCTV, denies molestation claims

Kolkata: West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose, who has been accused of molestation by a female contractual staff at Raj Bhavan, showed multiple CCTV footages in a special screening to a group of visitors on Thursday to reject the high voltage claims against him.

The footages, captured by two CCTVs near the North Gate of Raj Bhavan, were screened in three separate segments in front of the visitors, mostly journalists, at the Central Marble Hall on the ground floor.

According to a Raj Bhavan official, although at least 92 people wished to see the CCTV footages after Mr Bose announced on X-handle on Wednesday evening about its screening for common people except chief minister Mamata Banerjee and police, only a few were present.

The footages had been recorded from 5.31 pm to 6.41 pm on May 2 and had a duration of around one hour and 19 minutes during which a woman, supposed to be the complainant, was seen walking to the police outpost from the main building.

None of them however showed the presence of Mr Bose and the complainant together. Reacting on the screening, TMC leader Santanu Sen however said, “The governor is scared about the truth and the probe and trying to avoid both.”

The complainant also slammed Mr Bose and claimed. “He exposed my identity by showing the footages in a bid to cover up his crime. He is making a drama by neither allowing the police to probe nor the staff to open their mouth.”