Government Neglecting Drought Hit Farmers: Jagadish Reddy

The Suryapet MLA made the comments after meeting farmers in Anneparthy village of Nalgonda district along with former MLA Bhoopal Reddy. They enquired the farmers who complained that their sweet lime gardens are facing severe water shortage.

“The state government can seek water from Narayanpur and Almatti dams and help drought-hit farmers under the Nagarjunasagar project. The government can also use water from Musi and help them but the Congress government is indifferent to the farmer’s plight. None of the ministers, including Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, has bothered to look into the matter. They are only interested in politics and pocketing benefits for themselves and are indifferent to the predicament of farmers,” he said.