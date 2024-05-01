Goldy Brar Shot Dead in US

Social Media is abuzz with the news about the death of Goldy Brar, the mastermind behind the murder of Punjabi Singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala two years ago in 2022. According to social media, Goldy Brar has been shot in the United States. It may be recalled that Goldy Brar was also called a terrorist associated with the Babbar Khalsa International a terrorist organisation by the Union Home Ministry in a Notification issued on January 1, 2024.



