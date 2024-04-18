Golden opportunity for Kerala people to have their own MP as next PM: Revanth Reddy

Tiruvananthapuram: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday said the people of Kerala have a golden opportunity at hand to have their own MP as the next prime minister.

The chief minister was referring to the support being received by Rahul Gandhi across the country. Reddy accused Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of failing to take on Narendra Modi effectively because of his alleged corruption.

Revanth who is campaigning extensively in Kerala for the Congress-led UDF candidates, held a road show on Thursday in the Attingal constituency where sitting MP Adoor Prakash is caught in a triangular contest with the CPM’s V Joy and BJP leader and union minister V Muraleedharan.

The Telangana chief minister addressed meetings along the coastal areas of the constituency. “Kerala chief minister’s role model is former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The father-son duo had indulged in massive corruption in Telangana. In Kerala, there are corruption allegations against the chief minister and his family, he said.