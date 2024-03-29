Global Spirituality Summit at Kanha Shanti Vanam from March 14 to 17

Hyderabad: The Global Spirituality Summit was held at Kanha Shanti Vanam from March 14 to 17 by Heartfulness in association with the Ministry of Culture. The summit, held with the theme "Inner Peace to World Peace", aimed to bring interfaith conversations on a stage and help people connect with spirituality in daily life.

President Draupadi Murmu inaugurated the summit on March 14. Speaking at the occasion, she said “Global Spirituality Summit will take humanity towards spirituality. Spiritual icons like Mahavir, Ravidas and Gurunanak have given India a unique identity as the spiritual hub of the world.”

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar, who attended the summit on March 16 and 17, said “The theme of inner peace to world peace is contemporary to today’s environment, with escalating geopolitical tensions – unequitable development, intolerance and violence based on religion and belief. Bharat is a global spiritual centre.”

Key spiritual organisations, such as Ramakrishna Mission, Parmarth Niketan, The Art of Living Foundation, The Mata AmritanandamayiMath, Rev Cardinal Anthony Poola, The Brahma Kumaris, Maharishi Foundation, Isha Foundation, International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) and others participated in the summit.

Chinna Jeeyar Swami, Gaur Gopal Das, Mark Milton, Pir Zia Inayat Khan, Abhijit Halder, Acharya Balkrishna, Chidananda Saraswati, Harjinder Singh Dhami, Govind Giri Maharaj, Dr. Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, Sister Usha Behn, Dr. Lokesh Muni Ji, Rev. Anthony Poola, Dr. Jayanti S. Ravi, Shri Shri Ven Geshe Dorji and many other important dignitaries participated in the summit.